Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.47.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

