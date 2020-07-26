Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits Market Cap of $562,879.51

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $562,879.51 and $69.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00758161 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01582783 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00151558 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,928.37 or 1.00634820 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00146153 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,379,062 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

