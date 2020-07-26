Phore (PHR) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Phore has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $22,651.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002383 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006665 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000330 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,605,211 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.