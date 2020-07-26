Pirl (PIRL) One Day Volume Tops $2,198.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 16% against the dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $772,233.97 and $2,198.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 75,473,797 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

