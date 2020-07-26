PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PJT Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,695.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after buying an additional 691,638 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $16,194,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after buying an additional 228,823 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 49.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 145,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $6,186,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

