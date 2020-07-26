PlayChip (PLA) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 61% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $10.87 million and $744.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043361 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027865 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.99 or 0.05236777 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00057058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031225 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

