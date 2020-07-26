Playgroundz Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $285,197.48 and approximately $5.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.01926632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00196925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00076204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00116630 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

