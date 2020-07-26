Playkey Achieves Market Cap of $524,335.89 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $524,335.89 and approximately $29,313.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playkey has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.47 or 0.05249176 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00057180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015224 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,125,924 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.