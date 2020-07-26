Polis Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $17,550.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00007596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

