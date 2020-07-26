PolySwarm (NCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $16,903.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029072 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.10 or 0.05253763 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00057300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015199 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

NCT is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

