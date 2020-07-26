PotCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,124.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade and Poloniex. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $1,124.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,881.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.03141738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.69 or 0.02496495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00486185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00779341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00066924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00660351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014235 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,301,995 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.