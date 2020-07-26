Prime-XI (PXI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 48.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $2,169.54 and approximately $26.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Prime-XI has traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007447 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

