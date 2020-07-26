PRIZM 1-Day Volume Tops $498,677.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and $498,677.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,891.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.02481678 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002079 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00600045 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000414 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004036 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,885,808,513 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

