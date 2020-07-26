Prometeus 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $980,375.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00013524 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market cap of $9.20 million and $980,375.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.01901617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00196657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00117131 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

