Q DAO Governance token v1.0 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 87.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for $14.94 or 0.00150769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 87% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.04 million and $2.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.01917063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00196994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00075591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00116902 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,833 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

