Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $307,412.30

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, Gate.io and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $307,412.30 and $40,338.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000096 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, EXX, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

