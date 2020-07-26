Quant (QNT) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $96.31 million and $2.81 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be bought for $7.98 or 0.00080869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

