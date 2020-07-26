Quantis Network Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $3,930.90 and approximately $18.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.01907413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00197508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116811 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

