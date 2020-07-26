Quark Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.14 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Quark has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,253,757 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

