Quasarcoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $111,631.07 and $2,772.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00049742 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

