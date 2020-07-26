Qwertycoin (QWC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,241.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $456,177.20 and approximately $85,241.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

