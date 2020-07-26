Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $4.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 32.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 755,553 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Range Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 222,076 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,262,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,540 shares during the period.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 6,145,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

