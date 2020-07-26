Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.27. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.