Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $12,625.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 113.4% higher against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.01926632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00196925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00076204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00116630 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,215,172,109 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

