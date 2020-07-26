Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Cap of $136.53 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Upbit, IDCM and Cryptohub. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $136.53 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.01903428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,680,775,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, TradeOgre, Nanex, Graviex, Cryptohub, IDCM, QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.