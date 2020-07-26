RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 408,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $196,110. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. 44,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

