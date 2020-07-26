RChain Price Down 4.3% This Week (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $22.57 million and $315,208.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, ChaoEX, AirSwap and IDEX. During the last week, RChain has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RChain Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, AirSwap, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Bitinka and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

