REAL Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One REAL token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and Bancor Network. REAL has a market cap of $1.18 million and $629.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REAL has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01916627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00196843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00075337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116486 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, BitFlip, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.