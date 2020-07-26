RED Achieves Market Capitalization of $465,999.70 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, RED has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $465,999.70 and $616.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00486185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000886 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003352 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000397 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.