Red Pulse Phoenix Achieves Market Cap of $3.93 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.