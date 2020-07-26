Rentberry Achieves Market Cap of $107,923.27 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $107,923.27 and $15,668.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

