Revain (REV) Price Hits $0.0106

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and OKEx. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $952,105.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.01901617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00196657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00117131 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 984,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,463,531 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, C-CEX, YoBit, BitFlip, Kucoin, BitForex, OKEx, Kuna, Cryptopia, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

