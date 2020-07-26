RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.19.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $268.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.92 and its 200-day moving average is $235.65. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $299.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $424,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,979,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,568,000 after buying an additional 62,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 277.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,751,000 after purchasing an additional 207,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.