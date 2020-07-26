RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RLI’s earnings. RLI posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RLI will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RLI.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $4.47 on Friday, reaching $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 377,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,366. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.28. RLI has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in RLI by 867.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in RLI by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.