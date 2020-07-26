Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.49-0.68 EPS.

Shares of RHI opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.