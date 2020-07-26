RoBET Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (ROBET)

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One RoBET token can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, RoBET has traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar. RoBET has a total market capitalization of $40,691.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.01901617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00196657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

RoBET (CRYPTO:ROBET) is a token. It launched on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin . The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com

RoBET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

