Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Up 61% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 61% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $31.53 million and approximately $721,813.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00031095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027690 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.18 or 0.05242944 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

