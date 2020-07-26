Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $108.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.16. 2,167,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,999. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.