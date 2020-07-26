Roth Capital Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $160.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.09.

Shares of GNRC opened at $135.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Generac has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,278,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Generac by 41.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Generac by 48.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

