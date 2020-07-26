Rupee 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $74,669.47 and $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 39,685,400 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

