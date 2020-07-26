Safe (SAFE) Price Up 49% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Safe has a market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $93,596.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded 49% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004178 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

