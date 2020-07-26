Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.30 Million

Analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to post $68.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.50 million and the lowest is $66.40 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $63.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year sales of $316.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $324.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $356.48 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. 910,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.52 and a beta of 2.13. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,898 shares in the company, valued at $37,251,237.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,865. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

