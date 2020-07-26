SaluS Trading Up 37.1% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and $262.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $15.47 or 0.00156848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SaluS has traded up 37.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,928.37 or 1.00634820 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000665 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

