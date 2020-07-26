Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

SGMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 321,261 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.22. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

