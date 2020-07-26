Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $195.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.65.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.63. 642,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.