Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SALT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 161,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,223. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 35.88%. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

