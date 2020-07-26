Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at about $10,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 36.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 294,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

