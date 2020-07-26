Selfkey (KEY) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $5.00 million and $661,572.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.87 or 0.05257131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00057476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,149,294,576 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, ABCC, Tidex, RightBTC, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

