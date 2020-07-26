Semux (SEM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $89,047.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Semux has a market cap of $825,010.50 and approximately $89,047.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00027393 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030261 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004093 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000133 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

