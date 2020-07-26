Sentinel Price Tops $0.0017 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $25,655.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

